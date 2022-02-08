SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport City Councilman who also has served the City of Shreveport as assistant city attorney plans to announce his candidacy for Mayor of Shreveport Tuesday evening.

Tom Arceneaux (Photo courtesy Arceneaux Campaign)

Republican Tom Arceneaux, an attorney who works at the Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts law firm, specializes in commercial law, but also serves as government attorney to many municipalities, is challenging incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins, who is running for re-election.

Arceneaux served on the Shreveport City Council from 1982-1990, and has been active in community events and numerous local non-profits ever since then.

He is the second Republican to announce his candidacy for Shreveport’s top job. Another Republican, Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, recently announced his intentions to run and has an official campaign website and Facebook page in place.

Taliaferro, a former Shreveport Police Officer and director of Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers, ran against Perkins in 2018. In 2018, Taliaferro finished third behind Perkins and then incumbent Mayor Ollie Tyler, with just over 20.5% of the vote.