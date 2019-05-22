Former Trooper announces run for Claiborne Sheriff

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Former Louisiana State Trooper Michael Allen is running for Sheriff of Claiborne Parish.

Allen’s 26-year law enforcement career started with the Homer Police Department in 1992, he later served with the Louisiana State Police from 1995 until his retirement in 2018.

Current Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey has announced he will not seek a fifth term.

The election is set for October 12, qualifying begins on August 6.



