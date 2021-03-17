Four candidates on ballot in Saturday election for Many mayor

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four candidates will be on the ballot Saturday in the race for the mayor’s seat in the town of Many.

Democrat Alderman James D. Kennedy (Dist. A), who is currently serving as Mayor Pro-Tem following the retirement of Mayor Kenneth Freeman, is one of them. Democrat Ernest L. Williams, Republican “Mike” Tarver, and Republican Robert Hable are also hoping to become Many’s first new mayor in more than 30 years.

Republican Robert Hable is one of four candidates in the race for Mayor of Many in Saturday’s election.

All but Hable declined to be interviewed for this story.

Currently the general manager for the local Chevrolet dealership in Many, Hable has never held an elected position before. But he says after numerous conversations with friends and customers around Many, he feels he knows what’s best for the town going forward.

“I feel like I am the guy you can come to with your issues and I am not going to shy away from them. I’ve spent 23 years solving problems in business and I want to cross over into the municipality. I feel like the town of Many is a business. I feel like it could be run like a business and I feel like I am the more experienced candidate.”

He said one of the problems he would try to resolve as Mayor is having a great relationship with law enforcement and creating recreational events for teens to do during summer and spring hours to prevent crime.