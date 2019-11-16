Free Uber rides to the polls on Election Day

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Conference of NAACP is granting free Uber rides to voting polls on Election Day.

According to the Republican Party of Louisiana, the free rides will be available on Saturday, Nov. 16. Voters who need transportation to their poll sites will have between 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“The law requires this offer will be available for ALL voters, so please appreciate their generosity while on your the free ride to go vote. If you need a ride to the polls tomorrow, scan the codes below or call the number for your city!”

Lake Charles – 337-888-4835

Baton Rouge – 225-246-8308