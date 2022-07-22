SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Councilwoman LeVette Fuller has qualified to run in the Shreveport mayor’s race.

The District B councilwoman announced last week that she would not seek re-election to the seat but had not publicly confirmed her intention to run for mayor until she qualified early Friday afternoon.

Fuller was elected to the Shreveport City Council in November 2018 and has served one term.

Now, the Democrat joins a crowded mayoral race, with nine other candidates qualified as of just before the qualifying window closed at 4:30 Friday afternoon.

That crowded field includes Democrat and incumbent Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, who also qualified Friday, Democrat and longtime District 39 state Sen. Greg Tarver, and local attorney and former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux, who is a Republican. Dist. 10 Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez did not specify a party when he qualified on Wednesday.

Also qualified in the Shreveport mayor’s race are Libertarian Lauren Ray Anderson, Democrat Trace Mendels, Independent “Julius” Romano, Republican Melvin Slack, Jr., and Democrat Darryl R. Ware II. At 28, Ware is the youngest of the candidates seeking to replace Perkins in the mayor’s office. Perkins himself was the second-youngest mayor in the city’s history when he was elected to office in 2018 at the age of 33.

Four candidates have qualified to run for the District B seat Fuller is leaving behind, including local activist Craig Lee and entrepreneur Gary Brooks.