GOP U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy formally launches reelection bid

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, speaks to grocery store managers about flood recovery during a tour of the supermarket as part of his reelection campaign launch, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Denham Springs, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has officially kicked off his Louisiana reelection campaign.

He visited a repaired, locally-owned grocery store in Denham Springs that was heavily damaged in the capital region’s 2016 flooding to launch his campaign Wednesday. The senator used the location to promote his work to harness federal rebuilding aid. Cassidy is seeking a second six-year term with a sizable campaign account.

He’s so far drawn no well-financed challengers. His situation is a stark contrast from his 2014 campaign when the then-congressman from Baton Rouge unseated three-term Democratic incumbent Mary Landrieu in a hard-fought competition.

Cassidy won’t know his full slate of competitors until mid-July. That’s when the candidate signup period is held.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.