MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – With less than a week before the Texas primaries, Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in East Texas Wednesday morning at the Cajun Tex restaurant in Marshall.

Since early January, Abbott has been touting his accomplishments and making promises for Texans’ future as he prepares to face off in the Republican primary against seven opponents on March 1.

Governor Abbott’s official campaign website lists several promises made during his term that became legislative action.

Reining in property taxes

Investing more in our classrooms and teachers

Cutting billions of dollars in taxes

Stopping cities from defunding the police

Expanding broadband access

Weatherizing the state’s power system to protect against extreme weather events

Passing Constitutional Carry and defending Second Amendment rights

Creating a culture of life and protecting the unborn from the ravages of abortion





During the campaign event in Marshall, he continued to trumpet his administration’s accomplishments. He also took the time to set himself apart from democrat Beto O’Rourke who many believe will be the governor’s general election opponent.

Abbott also made it a point to assure voters in the room that he would continue to fight against students in Texas student learning critical race theory. Saying it intends to divide people instead of uniting them.

However, as Abbot was making the rounds with supporters, news outlets were publicizing an order from the governor to state child welfare agencies directing them to investigate reports of “gender-transitioning procedures” as child abuse.

To conduct prompt and thorough investigations of any reported instances of Texas children being subjected to abusive gender-transitioning procedures. Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Read the governor’s full letter to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services here.