Governor Edwards joins Fox Good Day ahead of Trump visit to Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s confident that he’ll be re-elected on Saturday.

Edwards made that claim this morning during a live interview on Fox Good Day, saying the state has the lowest unemployment rate in over a decade and the state’s economy is going in the right direction.

Edwards says President Trump’s visit is part of the campaign season and its purely political.

Edwards will meet with campaign volunteers in his Shreveport office later today to thank them for their hard work while supporting his re-election campaign.

