Governor John Bel Edwards kicks off election week tour in NELA

NORTHEAST LOUISIANA (10/07/19) — Governor John Bel Edwards kicked off his statewide election tour in Northeast Louisiana Monday, ending with a NELA United Rally in Monroe.

The governor focused on connecting with local residents to see what they would like to see from a second term. Many residents in attendance at Monday’s events say he has done a remarkable job with the state in the last four years.

Edwards made mention of the progress the state of Louisiana has made from teacher pay raises, to moving away from the prison capital title, Medicaid expansion and much more.

Governor Edwards says if elected for a second term, early childhood education would be his main priority. He says that a $20,000,000 down payment on those efforts has been made this year and because of this 1,500 children will have access to better daycares.

Residents shared that they would like to also see more jobs and youth activities in Northeast Louisiana as a focus of Governor Edwards if elected for a second term.