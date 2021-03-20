Hable wins Many mayoral race

Businessman Robert Hable Jr. has won the race for mayor in the town of Many.

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Businessman Robert Hable Jr. has won the race for mayor in the town of Many.

With 54.4% of the vote, Hable defeated three other candidates outright in Saturday’s election without the need for a runoff in the race to replace retiring Mayor Ken Freeman.

Currently, the general manager for the local Chevrolet dealership in Many, Hable has never held an elected position before. But he told KTAL/KMSS before the election that he made the decision to run after numerous conversations with friends and customers around Many that led to him to believe he would know what is best for the town moving forward.

Hable said as mayor, he would work to have a better relationship with law enforcement and creating recreational events for teens to do during the summer and spring to help prevent crime.