Hammons wins Bossier City Council Dist. 1 seat in runoff

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Brian Hammons has defeated Independent Michael “Lum” Lombardino in the runoff for the Bossier City District 1 City Council seat.

With 100% of the votes counted, Hammons finished the runoff 55 percent of the vote to Lombardino’s 45 percent.

The seat has been in flux since Shane Cheatham stepped down in order to accept an appointment as Bossier City’s Chief Administrative Officer. Cheatham’s appointment never panned out, as the council ultimately blocked newly-elected Mayor Tommy Chandler’s pick and Cheatham eventually withdrew from consideration for the position.

Turnout in Saturday’s runoff for the city council race was even lower than the 1,700 that voted in the November election, with just 1,433 votes deciding who will represent Bossier City’s District 1, which has a population of just under 8,500.