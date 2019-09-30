Hear from the candidates for Caddo Parish Sheriff

CADDO PARISH, La (KTAL/KMSS) Four candidates are in the race for Caddo Parish Sheriff including long-time Sheriff Steve Prator.

Each candidate explained why they want to be the next sheriff.

After 19 years as sheriff, Prator said he’s ready to take on another term.

“I still feel energetic about the job. I’m passionate about law enforcement and serving the public. That’s been my whole life. I’m a career, hard-nosed law enforcement officer and I’m not ready to quit doing that,” Sheriff Prator said.

His opponents are Eric Hatfield who is a Constable for south Caddo Parish.

Glenn Cornell who recently retired from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after nearly 30 years.

Along with Hersy Jones Junior who is a Cedar Grove native who attended Harvard Law and had a career in corporate finance.

Each said it’s time for a change.

“I think there is so much adversity, racism, and a lot of problems that are not going to go away and I think it’s going to take new administration, some new blood,” Hatfield said.

“Sometimes an agency outgrows their leader and they’ve surpassed what their capabilities are. I think that time has come. I know he is very old-school technology,” Cornell said.

“Sheriff Prator was police chief for nine year. He’s been sheriff for twenty years and we have one of the worst crime rates and reputations in the country. Obviously he’s done all he can do,” Hersy Jones Jr. said.

Sheriff Prator said he stands by his accomplishments and is most proud of the brave men and women who serve with him.

“We’ve done so many things. You could start out with the crime rate, from saving money to the way we serve people. I’m proud of Safety Town and CCC and the programs we run at CCC. Proud of the crime rate and technology. We stay up with any technology that’s available and really on the forefront of that,” Prator said.

His opponents said they take issue with conditions inside CCC for both personnel and inmates.

“Our jail should not be run as a for profit organization. If a jail breaks even that’s wonderful because once a jail starts turning a profit then that’s an incentive for the sheriff and everyone involved to continue to lock people because there’s a financial gain,” Hatfield said.

“Most of the deputies I have talked to that have left, they’re big complaint is the politics at the sheriff’s office, they way they’re treated by their supervisors and just generally bad working conditions,” Cornell said.

“Sheriff’s Deputies have to know that you cannot break the law while you’re enforcing the law. There’s a disconnect between the African-American community where the crime is taking place and law enforcement,” Jones Jr. said.

Prator says his opponents are entitled to their opinions but he said why change something if it’s working.

“If it’s not broken why would you want to try and fix something? Certainly the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is not broken. We serve with honor. We served with integrity and we serve with results,” Prator said.

Voters will decide on October 12 on the Primary Election day.