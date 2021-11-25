Here’s what’s on the ballot in Louisiana’s Dec. 11 general election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in six Northwest Louisiana parishes will be heading to the polls for a general election on December 11 to decide on everything from local bond propositions to property tax renewals and wet/dry alcohol props in two towns and a runoff in Bossier City.

The December 11 election was originally set to take place on November 13 before it was pushed back due to Hurricane Ida.

Voters in Shreveport and De Soto Parish will decide on bond propositions. Voters in local districts in Bossier, Bienville, and Natchitoches will vote on property taxes or renewals, and voters in Plain Dealing and Logansport will decide on local alcohol sales and consumption propositions. Voters in Hosston will be deciding on a proposed sales tax. The Bossier City Council Dist. 1 runoff will be the only candidate race on the ballot in Northwest Louisiana in this election.

There are no statewide races or propositions. Here’s a breakdown of what’s on the ballot in each parish.

What’s on the ballot in Caddo Parish

Shreveport bond proposals

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is hoping voters will approve a set of bond proposals totaling $236 million in the upcoming December 11 election to pay for improvements to the city’s public safety and infrastructure.

Voters rejected a similar set of bond propositions pushed by Mayor Perkins totaling $186 million in November 2019. A new $207 million bond proposal was put off in January over concerns there was not enough time for the public to provide input. A month later, a pair of winter storms hit the region with an arctic blast that hit the city’s water infrastructure hard, leaving thousands of residents without running water for days.

This time around, five new, separate propositions totaling $236,726,690 will be on the ballot:

Proposition 1 for public safety improvements totals $69 million. In addition to the $27.5 million for a new police headquarters, it include $24.2 million for fire vehicles and equipment, station maintenance and renovations, and the relocation of three fire stations.

for public safety improvements totals $69 million. In addition to the $27.5 million for a new police headquarters, it include $24.2 million for fire vehicles and equipment, station maintenance and renovations, and the relocation of three fire stations. Proposition 2 provides for $22 million for technology improvements for the city, including broadband and a fiber-optic communications system for the city.

provides for $22 million for technology improvements for the city, including broadband and a fiber-optic communications system for the city. Proposition 3 totals $63.2 million for improvements to the city’s water, sewerage and drainage systems.

totals $63.2 million for improvements to the city’s water, sewerage and drainage systems. Proposition 4 totals just under $62 million for improvements to streets, bridges, and sidewalks citywide.

totals just under $62 million for improvements to streets, bridges, and sidewalks citywide. Proposition 5 asks voters for $20.5 million for parks and recreation improvements.

Hosston wet/dry alcohol props

Also in Caddo Parish, voters in the Village of Hosston will vote on a proposed one-percent sales tax for ten years to support the general fund.

What’s on the ballot in Bossier Parish

Bossier City Council Dist. 1 runoff

Republican Brian Hammons and Independent Michael “Lum” Lombardino will face off in a runoff for the Bossier City District 1 City Council seat after Hammons drew 48 percent of the vote in the November 13 election. A runoff occurs for any election in which no candidate received a majority of the vote in the primary election.

Benton Fire Dist. 4 property tax prop

Voters in Benton Fire District 4 will consider a special 2 mill tax on all property subject to taxation that would raise an estimated $389,000 per year for 15 years to pay for improvements to the district’s fire protection facilities, vehicles, and equipment, as well as firefighter salaries.

Plain Dealing wet/dry alcohol props

Voters will consider five wet/dry alcohol sales and on-premise consumption propositions in Plain Dealing.

Proposition 1 and 2 would allow for the sale of packaged beverages with 6 percent alcohol or less packaged at stores, and for consumption at restaurants and bars.

Propositions 3 and 4 would offer the same options, but for lower alcohol content at 1 1/2 percent or less.

Proposition 5 would allow the sale of both high and low-alcohol content on-premises only for restaurants that primarily serve food.

What’s on the ballot in De Soto Parish

Logansport wet/dry alcohol props

Like voters in Plain Dealing in Bossier Parish, voters in the De Soto Parish town of Logansport will consider five wet/dry alcohol sales and on-premise consumption propositions.

Proposition 1 and 2 would allow for the sale of packaged beverages with 6 percent alcohol or less packaged at stores, and for consumption at restaurants and bars.

Propositions 3 and 4 would offer the same options, but for lower alcohol content at 1 1/2 percent or less.

Proposition 5 would allow the sale of both high and low-alcohol content on-premises only for restaurants that primarily serve food.

De Soto Parish School Dist. 3 bond prop

Also in De Soto Parish, voters in School District No. 3 will consider a 20-year, $8.5M bond to pay for capital improvements to the district’s schools.

What’s on the ballot in Bienville Parish

Bienville Parish property tax renewal

Bienville Parish voters will decide on a property tax continuation that would extend the property tax rate originally approved by voters in 2012 for another ten years with a 2.07 mill increase, which is expected to generate $8.6 million annually, to cover the costs of school district employee benefits and retiree insurance.

Ward 7 Fire Protection District property tax renewal

Voters in Bienville’s Ward Seven Fire Protection District will be asked to extend a property tax originally passed at 5 mills in 2013 for another ten years with a .13-mill tax increase due to reappraisal in order to fund, maintain, improve, and operate the district’s fire protection and emergency response services. The increased property tax would raise an estimated $162,100 annually.

What’s on the ballot in Natchitoches Parish

Natchitoches school district property tax renewals

Voters in two Natchitoches Parish consolidated school districts will be asked to renew property taxes in order to pay for additional aid and support to the public elementary and secondary schools by providing funds for construction, repairs, purchase of equipment, supplies, and additional improvements.

In Consolidated School District No. 8, voters will be asked to continue to levy a special tax of 7 mills on all property subject to taxation within the district for ten years.

Voters in Consolidated School District No. 10 will consider a proposed renewal of a special 20 mill tax for another ten years.

Key dates and links to more information about the Dec. 11 general election in Louisiana

Early voting begins on November 27 and ends on December 4. December 7 is the last day to request an absentee ballot, and the deadline for absentee ballots to be received is December 10 by 4:30 p.m.

The polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day and close at 8 p.m.

Polling locations, sample ballots, and more are available through Louisiana’s GeauxVote App, Voter Portal, and www.GeauxVote.com. Voters can also call (800) 883-2805 to speak to an elections specialist.