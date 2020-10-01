How To: Track your mail-in ballot in Texas

Stacks of ballot envelopes waiting to be mailed are seen at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

HOUSTON (CW39) – Voters can now track their mail-in ballots like they would a package or a pizza.

The Harris County Clerk’s office launched the new online tracking system Wednesday. Voters can now see when their ballot is mailed to them and when the clerk’s office is processing it when it’s returned. County Clerk Christopher Hollins wants to give people peace of mind about the mail-in voting process. Harris County expects a record number of vote-by-mail ballots this year.

To follow their ballot, voters need to head to www.harrisvotes.com/tracking and enter their name, birth date, and last four digits of their social security or Texas I-D number. Several Texas counties offer online tracking of mail-in ballots, at least 40 states do, too. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 23.