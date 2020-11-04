Howell leads in ETX race for county judge

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Bobby Howell was leading in the Nov. 3 election for Bowie County Judge as of midnight.

According to Bowie County Elections officials, with 25 of 42 precincts reporting, Howell led with over 24,245 votes compared to 10,043 votes for Democratic candidate Armani Valentino.



On Tuesday night, Valentino said he feels like he ran a strong race. “I’ll continue to do the things I’ve always been doing, which is work for the community, serve the community, and fight for the community.”

Howell on Tuesday night said he feels good about his lead in the race. “My plan is to keep doing what I’ve been doing, there’s a lot of things going on with the county on a daily basis, not the least of which is COVID-19.”

The winner of this race will fill the unexpired term of previous Judge James Carlow, who retired last year.



Howell was appointed in October, 2019 to fill the vacancy until this election.

The winner in the race will serve through 2022.