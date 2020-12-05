Husband & wife team face opponents in race for Hosston mayor and police chief

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the exception of the race between attorneys Emily Merkle and Edward Mouton for an open seat on the Shreveport City Court, Caddo Parish’s only runoff elections are in the village of Hosston.

In Hosston, the offices of mayor and police chief were narrowed from three to two contenders after none of the candidates receiving the 50 percent plus one vote necessary to win an election in Louisiana.

Incumbent Mayor Betty “Susie” Giles (No Party) and Republican Kimberly “Kim” Jaynes both hope to lead Hosston for the next four years, after Giles finished in first place and

Incumbent Police Chief, “Whit” Giles (IND), husband of the incumbent mayor also is in a runoff against Ramona Eubanks-Anders, after the two finished in first and second place respectively in the four-person primary election.