Incumbent Bucy re-elected to Texas House District 136

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Incumbent Democratic State Representative John Bucy III defended his seat against Republican challenger Mike Guevara in Texas State House District 136.

Bucy received 53,461 (53.3%) of the vote, while Guevara got 43,217 (43.1%) and Libertarian Brian Elliott received 3,627 (3.6%).

Bucy, a small business owner, made headlines in 2018 for defeating former Republican State Representative Tony Dale, who had previously held the seat since 2018.

Guevara, who is a longtime Hill Country resident, is also a small business owner.

Texas House District 136 extends from north Austin to Leander in western Williamson County.