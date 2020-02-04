WATCH LIVE: Iowa Democratic Party to release majority of caucus results

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV/AP) — The Iowa Democratic Party is releasing initial and incomplete results of Monday’s Democratic caucuses after a daylong delay sparked by technical problems.

Three sets of results will be reported. They are the “first alignment” of caucusgoers, the “final alignment” and the number of “state delegate equivalents” won by each candidate.

The Associated Press will declare the winner of the Iowa caucuses based on the number of state delegate equivalents each candidate receives.

That’s because Democrats choose their overall nominee based on delegates.

While the other results provide insights into the process, state delegate equivalents have the most direct bearing on the metric Democrats use to pick their nominee.

The Chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party addressed the media Monday afternoon, calling the delay in says the delay in caucus reporting results “unacceptable.”

Troy Price said Tuesday that the party will conduct a “thorough, transparent and independent examination” of what caused the delays. He apologized for the breakdown in the process but says the results the party will begin to release on Tuesday are accurate.

The party has faced fierce criticism from presidential candidates who competed in Monday’s caucuses. The reporting delays, which were sparked by technical issues with an app, also revived questions about whether Iowa should hold the nation’s first contest.

Price says results from 62% of precincts from all of Iowa’s 99 counties will soon be reported.

The outcome of the Iowa Democratic caucuses remains unknown, with the state party continuing to delay the reporting of the results after a night of confusion and chaos rocked the critical first-in-the-nation 2020 contest.

The Iowa Democratic Party told campaigns Tuesday that it would release “more than 50% of all results” by 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET).

Hours after caucusing began in Iowa on Monday, local officials raised concerns about the vote reporting, raising difficulties in using the new app to report their results and complaining about long hold times to report results by phone.

Iowa Democratic Party released a statement earlier Monday from Price: