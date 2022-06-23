SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson is set to formally announce his intent to run for council District E in November.

Jackson was appointed to Shreveport City Council by Governor John Bel Edwards in December after the council failed to come to a consensus on three candidates seeking the interim council seat following the resignation of James Flurry.

In a press announcement, Jackson shared some of his accomplishments and said there is more he can do for the district’s citizens.

“After prayer and conversation with my wife, I’d like to continue representing District E’s citizens,” Jackson said. I’ve established a working relationship with the citizens and my colleagues to get things done for the people of District E, which is why I plan to run in the upcoming election.”

Jackson will make a formal announcement Thursday morning.