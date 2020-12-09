Johnson leads House GOP charge in new election lawsuit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson is leading the House GOP charge in joining a new election lawsuit challenging the results in four battleground states President Donald Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

In a post Tuesday night on Twitter, Johnson said, “Today, I made arrangements to file an amicus brief in the Texas case now pending at the Supreme Court on behalf of House Republicans who are all deeply concerned about the integrity of our election system…”

Johnson even referenced Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry agreeing to join the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The suit filed by Paxton is demanding that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated. President Trump tweeted Wednesday saying his campaign will join the latest lawsuit.

Johnson said President Trump called him to say he appreciated the amicus brief that was being filed on behalf of GOP House members.

Biden beat Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016. Most mail-in ballots were submitted by Democrats.

(The Associated Press attributed to this report.)