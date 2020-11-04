Your Local Election Headquarters

Johnson projected winner of 4th Congressional District Representative race

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Representative Mike Johnson (R) is projected to win the 4th Congressional District of Louisiana race.

Johnson, an attorney from Benton who was part of the team of House Republicans who defended President Donald Trump when Trump was impeached, is expected to be re-elected Tuesday, defeating little-known challengers Republican Ben Gibson and Democrats Kenny Houston and Ryan Trundle.

So far, Johnson has received 62.8 percent of the vote with Houston following in a distant second with 24.2 percent of the vote.

Johnson also serves as chairman of the Republican Study Committee, which touts itself as the largest caucus of conservatives in Congress.

