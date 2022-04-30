MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – De Soto Parish Police Juror Thomas Jones defeated incumbent Mansfield Mayor John Mayweather in a runoff in Saturday’s Louisiana Municipal General Election.

With 100% of the city’s eight precincts reporting, Jones had 59.55% of the vote (920 votes) and Mayweather had 40.45% (625).

Voter turnout was 37% higher than the 1,128 total votes cast in the Mansfield mayor’s race during the primary election on March 26.

Mayweather, who was first elected in 2018, was seeking his second term.