SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo district judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order filed by Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack against a woman who asked for and received a similar TRO earlier this week.

In his “Petition for Protection from Abuse,” Slack claims he needs protection from the woman who filed the protective order against him because she “sent a (sic) email to my cellular phone stating she resigned as my campaign manager when I never approved her to be.”

According to court records, the victim filed a petition for a Protective Order Monday alleging Slack threatened her and her stepfather at a forum sponsored by a local organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community.

In the document, the victim also claims Slack called her repeatedly on the day of the forum and texted threats as well.

In his reciprocal petition, Slack also claimed the woman “left an article on the web concerning her being my campaign manager,” and that she filed the protective order against him after he had a confrontation with her stepfather at Sunday’s forum.

Although Caddo District Judge Brady O’Callaghan denied Slack’s petition, he did reset the date on the hearing for the woman’s petition against Slack to Sept. 1, rather than Sept. 20, where it was first placed on the docket.

At that time, after hearing arguments from both parties or their attorneys, O’Callaghan will decide whether to make the TRO he issued on Monday permanent.

Although the judge sets the length of time a Permanent Restraining Order is in place, it can be for as long as 18 months, at which time it either goes into effect or is revisited at another hearing.

Slack, one of ten candidates running for Shreveport mayor, on Tuesday denied reports he was dropping out of the race.