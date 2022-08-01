Incumbent Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins qualified Friday to run for a second term in office. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish District Judge is expected to rule Tuesday afternoon on a legal challenge to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ eligibility to run for re-election.

Judge Brady O’Callaghan on Monday heard arguments in a lawsuit filed Friday by Shreveport resident Francis Deal, which alleges Perkins lied on his election-qualifying paperwork and lied about his residence and also lied on his voter registration form by claiming his residence is in a home on Stratmore Circle in Shreveport.

The 65-page lawsuit claims Perkins lives in a condominium on Marshall Street in downtown Shreveport and uses Louisiana’s homestead exemption for that residence.

Louisiana law dictates that unless a candidate is in a nursing home, veterans’ home, or is running for the U. S. House or Senate, they must be registered to vote from the same address where they claim the homestead exemption.

Later on Friday, the Harper Law firm filed an amendment to their original petition stating that Perkins “failed to file” his federal or state income tax returns for four out of five years, another disqualifier.

In court Monday, it was revealed that Perkins changed his voter registration to the Marshall Street address on Saturday, the day after Deal filed the complaint.

After hearing testimony and arguments Monday, the judge asked each side to submit briefs and ordered Perkins and the plaintiff back to court Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. for his ruling.

The suit challenging Perkins’s candidacy was one of three filed Friday questioning the eligibility of candidates in Shreveport races set for November.

Challenges were also filed against District A Shreveport City Council candidate Kinsey Montgomery, who is challenging Tabatha Taylor, and District F city council member James Green, who is running unopposed for re-election. Those challenges are also based on the candidates’ claims of residency in their qualifying documents.

Caddo District Judge Michael Pittman on Monday threw out the lawsuit challenging Green’s candidacy.

The suit filed by Shreveport Dist. A resident Fred Moss challenging Montgomery’s candidacy claims Montgomery lives on Waverly Drive in Bossier City but used his mother’s address on Inverness in Shreveport on his qualifying forms. A hearing in that case is set for Tuesday morning.