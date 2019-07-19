Ken Epperson wants another chance at Dist. 12 seat

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A familiar face on the Caddo Parish Commission announces his intentions to return to public office.

Thursday Ken Epperson announced he’s running again for the District 12 seat. He stepped down two years ago, but he says calls from the public made him decide to run again.

“It appears as though west Shreveport and west Caddo Parish is being treated like a red headed step child, but we have something to offer and I intend to make sure I advocate that and let everyone know.”

Louis Johnson was named interim Commissioner for District 12 when Epperson stepped down in 2017. He later ran and was elected by voters.