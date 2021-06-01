Kennedy announces bid for re-election

BATON ROUGE, LA – DECEMBER 10: U.S. Senate Republican candidate John Kennedy delivers a victory speech during an election party on December 10, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kennedy’s victory further strengthens the Republican’s majority hold over the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana U.S. Senator John Kennedy’s re-election bid is now official.

Kennedy made the announcement Tuesday morning that he will run for re-election in 2022.

Kennedy’s campaign says the Senator has raised $9.5 million and has over $7 million cash on hand.

“Five years ago, I made a promise, a promise that I took seriously. I told you that I would work to put our country back on track and make America great again,” said Kennedy. “In the last five years, we’ve accomplished a lot, but now the socialists are racing to undo it all. So, my job—our job—isn’t finished. Today, I’m announcing that I’m running for re-election for the United States Senate.”

Louisiana residents will vote on November 8, 2022. Qualifying is set for July 20-22, 2022.

