Edwards gets back from Louisiana Sheriff’s Association

LA Gov Debate

Governor John Bel Edwards speaks at Louisiana Retired Teacher Association meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has picked up a law enforcement boost in his re-election run.

On Wednesday, the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association voted to endorse Edwards over Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham.

Edwards was the only democrat to receive an endorsement from the group.

Edwards was also endorsed by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association in 2015 when he defeated former Senator David Vitter.

Edwards was also endorsed by the International Union of Police Associations, which represents more than 2,000 law enforcement officers across Louisiana.

Election day is set for October 12.

