NEW ORLEANS (KTAL/KMSS) – In a 4-3 vote, the Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday overturned the Caddo District Court and Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals decisions denying Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ bid for re-election, giving Perkins the green light for his bid for a second term.

The ruling comes three days after the state’s highest court heard oral arguments in Perkins’ appeal of the lower court rulings.

A Caddo District Court disqualified Perkins’ bid for re-election on August 2 in response to a lawsuit filed July 29 challenging Perkins’ candidacy after he filled out his candidate qualification form stating his address was in the 9600 block of Stratmore Circle, where he was registered to vote, and signed it under oath.

In running for office in Louisiana, Title 18 election laws require a candidate to use the same address where they take Homestead Exemption, and Perkins claims his exemption at the downtown Shreveport condominium he bought in May 2019.

Perkins appealed his disqualification to Louisiana’s 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals and on August 9, a three-judge panel voted 3-0 to uphold the District Court’s decision. Last week, Perkins appealed that decision to the state’s highest court.

In Friday’s ruling, Chief Justice John L. Weimer said the grounds used for Perkins’ disqualification did not fall under the relevant statute under Louisiana law.

Specifically, this court considers whether a candidate’s incorrect certification on his notice of candidacy

“that if he claims a homestead exemption on a residence pursuant to Article VII, Section 20 of the Constitution of Louisiana, he is registered and votes in the precinct in which that residence is located,” required by La. R.S. 18:463(A)(2)(a)(viii), serves as a ground for an objection to candidacy under La. R.S. 18:492. Resolving a split in the courts of appeal, this court holds that only those false certifications specifically listed in La. R.S. 18:492(A)(5) through (7) constitute grounds for objecting to a candidate. Because the certification at issue in this case is not specifically listed in La. R.S. 18:492, it cannot serve as a basis to disqualify the candidate here. Chief Justice John L. Weimer

The ruling means Perkins will be among the ten candidates on the a ballot in the Shreveport mayor’s race in November.