BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Louisiana has officially endorsed Congressman Mike Johnson for reelection in November.

The committee unanimously decided Tuesday to endorse Congressman Johnson and says that he is a proven leader with a demonstrated track record of delivering real results for Louisianans.

“I am humbled to receive the endorsement of the Republican Party of Louisiana, which fights every day for our common sense, conservative principles,” Johnson said regarding his endorsement. “I look forward to continuing to represent the great people of our state in Congress.”

The LAGOP is also urging voters of the 4th Congressional District to support Johnson in the November midterm elections.