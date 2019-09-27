Landry campaign blames error for late-night campaign text

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Jeff Landry’s re-election campaign is blaming a technical glitch on an automated text that was sent out overnight earlier this week.

The Landry campaign said a network issue caused the delay.

Landry is running for his second term as Louisiana Attorney General. In a Facebook post, Landry says he’s been trying to counter his opponent, who has been using automated text messages to reach voters.

“Over the last two days I have been contacting voters, also by text, to ensure they know the truth. That I am fighting crime and working to protect the ability for anyone with pre-existing conditions to access the health insurance market. While a technical glitch caused a small percentage of voters to receive their hand-sent texts late, the issues still mater; for them and the other voters who received my text” said Landry.

For the last several weeks my political opponent has been using an organization supporting PRO-ABORTION CHOICE, PRO-GUN… Posted by Jeff Landry on Thursday, September 26, 2019

Early voting for the October 12 election starts on Saturday.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.