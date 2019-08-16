Lawsuit challenges Caddo Commission candidate

Thursday, candidate for Caddo Parish Commission District 4, James G. Carstensen filed a lawsuit to disqualify Christopher David from the race.

The lawsuit alleges, David has not lived in a residence in District 4 for the required period prior to qualifying.

According to court documents, Carstensen believes David lived in District 8 for most of the year preceding the qualifying period on Beau Rivage in Shreveport. It also says David previously lived on Pierremont, which is also outside of District 4, prior to the family home being awarded to his estranged wife during legal proceedings.

In those same court documents, Carstensen claims to have had a phone conversation with David on August 12th, where David told him he didn’t know until recently that the qualifications for the office required residency in District 4. The defendant allegedly went on to say he had originally intended to run in District 8, but “they just asked me to do it.”

The lawsuit says David filed for a change of address for his business entities on July 2019, to his qualification address on Oneonta St.

John-Paul Young is the third candidate in the race for District 4 Caddo Parish Commission.