Lawsuit dismissed following Wells’ withdrawal from La. Senate race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo District Judge has agreed to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Louisiana Sen. Greg Tarver against Shante Wells, a Shreveport attorney who was challenging Tarver in the Democratic primary for the Senate District 39 seat until he dropped out late last week.

Tarver filed the suit against Wells on Tuesday, claiming Wells does not live in the district and was therefore not eligible to run for the seat.

The dismissal of the suit came at Tarver’s request Monday morning, following Wells’ announcement Thursday that he would withdraw from the race rather than subject his family to cross-examination by Tarver’s attorney in the hearing that was set to take place Monday morning.

Tarver had no comment after Judge Ramon Lafitte granted his motion for dismissal Monday. Wells did not attend the hearing.

The suit against Wells was one of two Tarver filed last week challenging the eligibility of Democratic primary challengers. On Friday, a Caddo District Judge Craig Marcotte ruled that Louisiana State Rep. Barbara Norton does not live in Senate District 39, effectively disqualifying her from running to represent the district.

In an interview following the ruling late Friday, Norton indicated that she would be looking into an appeal. She has 48 hours to do so, which would make the deadline late Monday night. As of 10 a.m. Monday, there was no word on whether such an appeal has been filed.

Tarver may have eliminated his primary challengers, but Republican Jim Slagle is still running. The primary is on October 12 and the general election is on November 16.

