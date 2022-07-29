SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has filed suit challenging the candidacy of Mayor Adrian Perkins, claiming the incumbent filed a false and inaccurate notice of candidacy.

The lawsuit filed Friday morning by Francis Deal seeks to disqualify Perkins from running in the Nov. 8 election for allegedly not living in the voting precinct he claimed in his qualifying documents last week.

The suit alleges Perkins used an address on Stratmore Circle in Shreveport as his home address, which is his mother’s house and also where he is registered to vote. However, the suit alleges Perkins claims a homestead exemption for a residence on Marshall Street in downtown Shreveport. That address is not in the Stratmore Circle voting precinct.

Mayor Perkins, Caddo Clerk of Courts Mike Spence, Caddo Assessor Charles Henington, Jr., and Caddo Registrar of Voters Dale Sibley have all been subpoenaed to appear in court Monday afternoon.

We reached out to Perkins’ campaign for comment and have not heard back.

The suit is one of three filed by Friday’s 4:30 p.m. deadline for challenging the candidacy of qualified candidates, according to the Caddo Clerk of Court’s office.

Challenges were also filed against District A Shreveport City Council candidate Kinsey Montgomery, who is challenging Tabatha Taylor and District F city council member James Green, who is running unopposed for re-election. Those challenges are also based on the candidates’ claims of residency in their qualifying documents.

The suit filed by Shreveport Dist. A resident Fred Moss challenging Montgomery’s candidacy claims Montgomery lives on Waverly Drive in Bossier City but used his mother’s address on Inverness in Shreveport on his qualifying forms.