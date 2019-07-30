Leader of Louisiana House GOP endorses Abraham for governor

FILE – In this March 18, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, a GOP candidate for Louisiana governor, speaks at a business event hosted by the Republican Governors Association in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana’s having its own Iowa Straw Poll, with Republicans hoping to determine a clear front-runner in their efforts to unseat Democratic […]

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The leader of Louisiana’s House Republicans is backing U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham in the governor’s race.

Alexandria state Rep. Lance Harris, chairman of the House GOP delegation, announced in a video Tuesday that he’s endorsing Abraham, rather than Republican contender and businessman Eddie Rispone.

Abraham and Rispone are running against Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards on the Oct. 12 ballot.

Harris cited Abraham’s support for his failed bill to roll back the seven-year tax compromise struck by state lawmakers last year. Harris proposed an early phase-out of the sales tax that formed the compromise’s centerpiece.

Edwards opposed the bill, and state senators killed it. But Harris says Abraham has pledged to sign such a proposal as governor.

Harris calls Abraham a strong conservative with the “guts to do what’s right.”

