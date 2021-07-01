LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Bossier City Mayor-Elect, City Council members to be sworn in

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Mayor-Elect Tommy Chandler along with City Council members are set to be sworn in Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Bossier, the ceremony will kickoff at 2 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center on 620 Benton Road.

Bossier businessman Tommy Chandler defeated incumbent Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker on March 20, denying him an unprecedented fifth term.

Chandler, who has lived in Bossier City his entire life, served as president of Crime Stoppers and has served on the Bossier Republican Party’s Executive Council before lauching his campaign to run for mayor.