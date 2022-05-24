PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Long-time Panola County District Attorney Danny Buck Davidson will continue in the job for at least another four years.

Davison defeated GOP challenger and criminal defense attorney Tim Cariker in Tuesday’s runoff election, with 57.28% of the vote (1,951) to Cariker’s 42.72% (1,455). There was no Democratic primary in the race for Panola County DA.

Davidson has served as Panola County DA for more than 27 years. He became nationally famous after actor Matthew McConaughey played him in the movie, “Bernie,” a man Davidson successfully prosecuted for murder.

Also in Panola county Tuesday, voters elected Rodger McLane as the new county judge, defeating GOP challenger Peaul Beatty by just 77 votes.