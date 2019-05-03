Louisiana and Texas voters head to the polls on Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. – (KTAL/KMSS) Saturday is election day in both Louisiana and Texas.

Voters in NW Louisiana will be deciding on a number of tax propositions.

Bossier residents will decide on two separate school tax propositions, one for salaries and another for technology upgrades. If approved, it will mean a 24 percent property tax increase.

Caddo Parish residents will vote on a school tax renewal. School leaders say the money from the tax will pay for school security, new buses and heating and air conditioning in schools.

In Texas, voters will decide on a $55 million school bond proposal for the Mount Pleasant I.S.D. The money will pay for renovations to the high school and security upgrades at all campuses.

Mount Pleasant voters will also decide on liquor sales in the city. Currently, beer, wine, and liquor by the drink in restaurants are available for purchase inside city limits. This proposal would allow for all alcoholic beverages to be sold for off-premises consumption.

Polls are open in Louisiana from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. In Texas, they’re open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Residents are reminded to bring their ID’s with them.