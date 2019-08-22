Louisiana business group backs both GOP governor candidates

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A powerful Louisiana business lobbying group wants a Republican for governor, but isn’t choosing between the two major GOP contenders challenging Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards.

PACs for the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry announced Wednesday they will support both U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone on the Oct. 12 ballot.

The organization, known as LABI, is influential in state politics, carrying significant sway with the Louisiana Legislature. Edwards has clashed with the lobbying group over tax and spending policies during his term.

In the 2015 governor’s race, LABI didn’t endorse any candidates in the primary, waiting to back Republican contender David Vitter in the runoff that Vitter lost to Edwards. At the time, the organization described its endorsement in a governor’s race as rare.

