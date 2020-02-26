Louisiana Congressman Ralph Abraham won’t seek re-election

MONROE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Congressman Ralph Abraham says his time in Congress is coming to an end.

Abraham, who represents the 5th Congressional District, announced Wednesday that he’s not seeking re-election later this year.

Today, I am officially announcing my retirement from Congress following the completion of my current third term. I am forever grateful to the people of Louisiana for entrusting me with their representation in the US House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/qbsx3yJrTx — Rep. Ralph Abraham (@RepAbraham) February 26, 2020

Abraham was first elected back in 2014 and currently sits on the House Armed Services Committee and on the House Agriculture Committee.

Abraham ran for Louisiana Governor back in 2019, but failed to make the runoff against Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The Associated Press is reporting that Abraham’s chief of staff, Luke Letlow, is expected to run for the seat.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.