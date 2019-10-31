Louisiana early voting begins on Saturday; local propositions explained

Voters packed the Vigo County Annex in Terre Haute, Ind., on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, during the final day of early voting. (Austen Leake/Tribune-Star via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting in the Louisiana gubernatorial runoff election will begin on Saturday.

Local voters will also have the opportunity to weigh in on several propositions.

The propositions cover everything from property and sales taxes to alcohol sales, police and fire protection, improvements of streets and bridges and maintaining public facilities.

Early voting is scheduled for Saturday, November 1 through Saturday, November 9, excluding Sunday, November 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Listed below are the propositions on the ballot for voters in Northwest Louisiana. Click on the links for more resources and information.

In Shreveport, voters will be considering three bond propositions totaling $186 million. The bond proposal spends 6.2 mills to cover police, fire, street and drainage upgrades. In his efforts to sell the voting public on approving the bonds, Mayor Adrian Perkins has repeatedly pointed out that they would replace ones that are expiring and therefore would not raise taxes.

The bonds would be issued in phases over the next few years. “Each tranche, or a portion, of bonds will require council approval. Interest cost has been approximated around 3%, depending on the market at the time of sale,” according to the City of Shreveport’s website dedicated to information about the bond proposal.

Proposition 1 asks whether the city should incur debt and issue bonds of no more than $32,000,000 over 20 years at interest rates of no more than 9% percent annually in order to pay for improvements to the city’s water and sewer system.

Proposition 2 asks whether the city should incur debt and issue bonds of no more than $76,140,000 over 20 years at interest rates of no more than 9% percent annually in order to pay for improvements to public facilities, including parks and recreations, police and fire. The proposal includes funding for a new headquarters for the Shreveport Police Department, new police substations, as well as new fire stations and trucks.

Proposition 3 asks voters the city should incur debt and issue bonds of no more than $77,860,000 over 20 years at interest rates of no more than 9% percent annually in order to pay for improvements to the city’s streets and drainage systems. This would include citywide roadway improvements, a Linwood Avenue overpass, and MLK area-wide improvements.

Claiborne:

Voters in Claiborne Parish will be asked to approve a 1/8% sales and use tax renewal on retail sales and services for the next seven years, starting in January 2021. The tax renewal is expected to collect $156,000 annually, which could go toward the conservation and development of natural resources for agricultural, commercial, residential or other purposes, including surface and groundwater, promoting safety on lakes and waterways, both within and without the Parish, and including equipment and improvements. The money collected with the renewed tax would be managed by the Claiborne Parish Watershed District.

Sabine:

Town of Many Proposition

Shall the Mayor of the Town of Many, with the approval of the Board of Aldermen for the Town of Many, be authorized to appoint a marshal who is the Chief of Police for the Town of Many?Village of Noble Proposition

Shall the Mayor of the Village of Noble, with the approval of the Noble Village Council, be authorized to appoint a marshal who is the Chief of Police for the Village of Noble?

Webster:

Voters in both Minden and Springhill will be asked to consider 5 propositions related to the sale of alcohol within city limits. Proposition 1 is for the sale of packaged beer and low-volume alcohol such as wine in stores. Proposition 2 is for businesses such as bars to sell beer and low-volume alcohol. Proposition 3 covers the sale of any alcohol with consumption on the premises, such as bars and daiquiri shops. Proposition 4 would allow retail stores and grocery stores to sell any type of packaged alcohol. Proposition 5 allows alcohol sales in restaurants only.

