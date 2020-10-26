Louisiana early voting ends Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you plan on voting early in Louisiana, you have until Tuesday to do so.

Early voting will continue at your local registrars of voters office or another designated early voting location from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, 761,215 people have cast their ballots since early voting began.

Click here for early voting locations across northwest Louisiana.

Early voting ends Friday in Texas and continues through November 2 in Arkansas.

Three days of early voting begins Thursday in Oklahoma.

