Your Local Election Headquarters

Louisiana early voting ends Tuesday

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sample Ballots

Arkansas

Louisiana

Texas

Oklahoma

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you plan on voting early in Louisiana, you have until Tuesday to do so.

Early voting will continue at your local registrars of voters office or another designated early voting location from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, 761,215 people have cast their ballots since early voting began.

Click here for early voting locations across northwest Louisiana.

Early voting ends Friday in Texas and continues through November 2 in Arkansas.

Three days of early voting begins Thursday in Oklahoma.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Plan Your Vote

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss