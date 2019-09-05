Louisiana GOP endorse Mills’ bid to unseat Gatti

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Republican Party is endorsing Republican State Senator Ryan Gatti’s challenger in the October 12 election.

The Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Louisiana is proud to announce its senate endorsements for the October 12 election. Posted by Republican Party of Louisiana (LAGOP) on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Gatti is being challenged by Republican Robert Mills. Democrat Mattie Preston is also running in the race.

All three are running for the District 36 State Senate seat. Mills was also endorsed by Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee.

Two weeks ago, a number of top Republican leaders in the state, including U.S. Senator John Kennedy, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, and U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson, all announced they were endorsing Mills over Gatti.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.