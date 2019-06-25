Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards speaks exclusively with KTAL NBC 6 about his run for re-election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is in northwest Louisiana today campaigning for re-election.

Edwards is running for his second term as Louisiana Governor.

Edwards is meeting with a group of Shreveport teachers to highlight the pay raise approved in the recent legislative session. Teachers will see a $1,000 raise, the first in a decade from the state.

Edwards is also stopping in Haughton to promote the new Veterans First Business Initiative. Veteran business owners will be able to get their business certified as veteran-owned. Businesses that receive the certification will be able to display insignia informing consumers of their veteran-owned status.

Before his meetings, Edwards spoke exclusively with KTAL NBC 6’s Dan Jovic about his run for re-election.

‘I’m excited about all of it. I’m excited about being Governor, I’m excited about the election’ said Governor Edwards.

Edwards is facing a challenge from two Republicans, Congressman Ralph Abraham, and businessman Eddie Rispone.

Edwards said neither Abraham or Rispone has a plan for the state other than a return to policies from the Jindal administration.

‘They both support my predecessor, who ran this state into the ditch’ said Gov. Edwards.

Edwards talked about the fetal heartbeat bill that he signed into law, that prohibits abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected. The law mirrors the similar law in Mississippi, where a federal judge has blocked it from going into effect.

The Louisiana election for Governor is October 12. If no candidate reaches 50 percent, a runoff election will be held on November 16.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.