Louisiana Governor says he has $9.6M for re-election bid

FILE – In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards smiles as he describes the end of a legislative session that saw his teacher pay raise and education spending plans win final passage, in Baton Rouge, La. The governor has been traveling the state to meet with teachers and veterans, and he’s planning a statewide RV tour that begins Saturday, July 6. The Deep South’s lone Democratic governor faces two major GOP challengers on the October ballot: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Richland Parish and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will report a sizable $9.6 million in his re-election campaign account, despite barely being able to fundraise in the most recent donor solicitation quarter.

The Democratic incumbent’s campaign released its latest fundraising numbers Tuesday. Reports are due to Louisiana’s ethics administration office next week.

Edwards couldn’t fundraise from April 8 through July 7, during the legislative session and the post-session month when he decided whether to sign or veto bills.

The governor’s campaign says Edwards could only accept contributions for two days of the latest fundraising period, drawing $33,000 during that time. He had reported $10.2 million on hand in April.

The two major GOP candidates in the Oct. 12 election, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone, haven’t announced their latest campaign finance figures.

