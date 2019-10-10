Louisiana Power Coalition hosting candidate forum at SUSLA Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Power Coalition for Equity and Justice is hosting a candidate forum Thursday night with candidates in local legislative races as well as the candidates running for Caddo Parish Sheriff.

The forum, sponsored by Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, VOTE will be held at the Jesse Stone Lecture Hall on the Shreveport Main Campus at Southern University on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Power Coalition describes itself as a coalition of groups from across Louisiana whose mission is to organize in impacted communities, educate and turn out voters, and fight for politics that create a more equitable and just system in Louisiana.

Candidates from the following races are scheduled to participate in the forum:

State Senate District 36

State Senate District 37

State Senate District 38

State House District 3

State House District 5

Caddo Parish Sheriff

Election Day is Saturday, October 12.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.