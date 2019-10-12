Louisiana primary election; polls close at 8 p.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two hours remain until polls close for the Louisiana gubernatorial primary election.

Incumbent Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is hoping for a win outright tonight against his two main Republican challengers, Congressman Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

