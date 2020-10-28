Louisiana releases breakdown of early voting statistics from over 964,000 voters

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — With early voting concluded across Louisiana, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said the 2020 turnout for the presidential election has been record-breaking.

964,141 Louisiana voters cast their vote during the two-week period for the Nov. 3 election, according to Ardoin.

“A pandemic or two hurricanes did not prevent nearly one million Louisianians from exercising their right to vote during early voting,” Kyle Ardoin said. “Louisiana voters are energized and eager to make their voices heard in critical elections from the presidency down to local races. It is my strong desire to see 2020 set the record for Louisiana’s highest turnout.”

A quick breakdown shows that, of the people expected to vote in the Nov. 3, 46% of voters have already cast a ballot — either in-person at their Registrar of Voters or by absentee ballot.

The state has also shown daily early voting totals and shown comparisons to previous elections.

For the entire breakdown, download and read the document below:

