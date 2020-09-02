Louisiana Secretary of State launches election worker recruitment campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office in Louisiana joins other elected officials and the United States Election Assistance Commission in celebrating National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on September 1.

According to Ardoin’s office, the initiative aims to raise awareness about the benefits and importance of election workers and to inspire more Americans to sign up as election workers. In recognition of National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, the secretary of state’s office is launching a recruitment campaign for election workers for the upcoming fall elections.

In these unprecedented times, eligible Louisiana citizens who are able to serve their communities as election polling commissioners are essential to the elections process. Staffing is the most critical component of conducting a safe and secure election.

The job of an election worker entails setting up and preparing the polling location, welcoming voters, and verifying voter registrations. Election poll workers also help ensure voters understand the voting process by demonstrating how to use voting equipment and explaining voting procedures.

A shortage of poll workers is a normal election concern, but risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic necessitates our office to seek additional, younger poll workers who can supplement Louisiana’s current election workers, over half of which are elderly, and could opt not to serve in the fall elections.

Working as an election commissioner is a meaningful and rewarding way that everyday citizens can help America vote. Serving as an election worker is also a great way to earn a paycheck while serving your community. Requirements for becoming an election worker include being:

· A registered voter in Louisiana

· A registered voter who does not need assistance

· Able to attend a 1-2 hour training course

· At least 17 years old and a high school senior or older

Citizens interested in accepting the call-to-action of assisting in the elections process can visit ElectionWorker.sos.la.gov to view an informational flyer and complete an application. Completed applications may be returned to electionworker@sos.la.gov or your parish clerk of court.

For more information about becoming an election worker in Louisiana, contact Julie Guidroz with the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 225.922.0900, email electionworker@sos.la.gov or visit electionworker.sos.la.gov.

For more information about National Poll Worker Recruitment Day see https://www.eac.gov/help-america-vote.

