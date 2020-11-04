Louisiana voters pass measure asserting there is no state constitutional right to abortion

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/AP) – Louisiana voters have passed a measure asserting there is no state constitutional right to abortion — something that could come into play if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Amendment 1 passed after 62 percent of residents voted in favor while 38 percent voted against.

Here’s a look at the six other amendments facing voters:

—Amendment 2, which passed with 58.4 percent of the vote, will change the way oil and gas wells are assessed for property taxes, allowing a well’s production to be included in determining the fair market value.

—Amendment 3, which passed with 55.3 percent of the vote, will allow lawmakers to use the state’s “rainy day” fund to offset costs tied to federally declared disasters, like a hurricane.

—Amendment 4, which failed after 55 percent of residents voted no, would have recalculated Louisiana’s cap on annual growth in government to make it harder for lawmakers to increase spending beyond certain limits. The change would have taken effect in mid-2022.

—Amendment 5, which failed after 62 percent of residents voted no, would have let manufacturers and local government agencies negotiate payment arrangements for new projects. Those financial deals would have replaced property taxes the companies could otherwise owe for the industrial expansions.

—Amendment 6, which passed with 62 percent of the vote, will allow higher-income homeowners to qualify for a special freeze in their property tax assessments.

—Amendment 7, which passed with 64 percent of the vote, will lock up Louisiana’s unclaimed property dollars, which are owed to residents, in a trust fund that can’t be used to pay for state operating expenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.