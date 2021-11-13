Louisiana voters pass ‘tax swap’ amendment to state constitution, reject two others

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Voters in Louisiana approved the passage of one of four amendments to the state’s constitution on the ballot on Saturday with one amendment’s fate still too close to call.

Amendment 2, which would lower the maximum income tax rate and eliminate the ability to deduct federal income taxes from state taxes, passed with nearly 8 percent more “Yes” than “No” votes.

Amendment 3 and Amendment 4 failed.

At the time of publishing, Amendment 1 was a close race with “No” votes trailing “Yes” by just 3.2 percentage points with 99% of precincts reporting.